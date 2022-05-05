Nadda to visit farmer-dominated Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar on May 10-11

-
ALSO READ
Toll in Bikaner-Guwahati train accident rises to 9, Rly Min to visit site
7 killed, 45 injured as Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails in Bengal
Tracking the movements: Retail, recreation visits below pre-Covid levels
Rajasthan reels under heat wave; Bikaner hottest at 47.1 degrees Celsius
5 killed, 45 injured as Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derails in Bengal
-
BJP national president JP Nadda will visit the farmer-dominated Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar districts in north Rajasthan on May 10-11.
He will address party leaders and workers of Bikaner division, which comprises Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, and Churu districts, in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar on May 10.
On May 11, Nadda will virtually inaugurate party offices from Hanumangarh.
Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, visited these districts to review the preparations on Thursday, and gave necessary directions to the party leaders.
BJP SC Morcha's state president Kailash Meghwal said Nadda's visit is aimed at energising booth-level workers of the division.
People are suffering under the Congress rule. Law and order has deteriorated and the government has failed to deliver on its promises. The party president will interact with the party workers on these issues, he said.
On April 2, Nadda was in Sawai Madhopur district to address an ST Sammelan' which was attended by the party leaders from eastern Rajasthan, particularly from Bharatpur division under which come Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Dholpur areas.
After eastern Rajasthan, the party has now focused on northern Rajasthan where farmers reside in significant numbers.
Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh also share borders with Punjab, which is ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The AAP is also expanding its base in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan. The BJP national president's visit to northern Rajasthan is being seen as an exercise to strengthen its base in this region ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.
The four districts under the Bikaner division have a total of 24 assembly constituencies. Of them, Congress has 11, BJP 10, CPI (M) two seats, and one seat is held by an independent MLA.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU