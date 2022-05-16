TMS Ep172: Power outages, Campbell Wilson, markets, EV range anxiety

-
-
Last week, two curious events highlighted how power outages are affecting people across the social divides. In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was briefly logged out of a virtual cabinet meeting due to it. And about 600-km away, in a dusty Indore village, two sisters ended up taking crucial wedding vows with wrong grooms. The situation was salvaged in both the cases later. But can it be done for small and medium industries -- which are already reeling under high input cost and tepid demand. But the government, on its part, is trying to steer the industries out of this current crisis. It has pressed more rail rakes into service to meet the scaled-up power demand. Meanwhile, Air India’s new owners too are trying to lead the debt-ridden airline out of the current crisis. They are bringing aviation veteran Campbell Wilson on-board for this. As the new chief of Air India, Wilson will have his hands full.
But who is Campbell Wilson and how his 26 years old aviation experience may help the turbulent airline? In his farewell note, Campbell said that there are “mountains to climb” in his new stint. Meanwhile, for markets, it has been a downhill journey. Investors, who thronged the markets during the Covid-19 induced sell-off, are looking for cover. Rising interest rates, inflation worries and the geopolitical situation have taken a toll on their sentiment. Take a look at how asset classes have fared thus far in 2022 and the road ahead for equities amid headwinds. After the markets, let us move on to India’s nascent electric passenger vehicle industry. Most consumers who want to buy EVs have one thing to ask. How long the battery will last in one charging. This has also given rise to range anxiety. Let us know more in this episode of the podcast.
