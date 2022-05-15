JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

IMD issues two-day red alert in five Kerala districts ahead of monsoons

Country has constraints in availability of domestic coal, says govt
Business Standard

Building owner blamed for Delhi fire was trying to flee to Haridwar: Report

Manish Lakra, the owner of the building that was gutted in a massive fire on Friday, was trying to flee to Haridwar to evade arrest, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Topics
Delhi government | Delhi Police | Uttarakhand

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Representation
Representational Image

Manish Lakra, the owner of the building that was gutted in a massive fire on Friday, was trying to flee to Haridwar to evade arrest, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Lakra, a resident of Mundka village, resided on the top floor of the building and went absconding after the incident that claimed the lives of 27 people.

"He was arrested from Ghevra Mod in west Delhi, which is close to the Haryana-Delhi border," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Sharma said.

The senior official informed that Lakra had switched off and destroyed his mobile so that he could not be located.

"However we pressurised his friends and family members which ultimately led to the revelation of his location," the DCP said.

During his absconding time, Lakra has so far revealed to the police that he stayed in some Hanuman Mandir in Haryana and slept there during the night.

"When we arrested him, he was trying to flee to Haridwar," the senior official said, adding, he had also during his absconding period collected money from one of his friends.

--IANS

uj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, May 15 2022. 16:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU