WB passes bill to replace governor with CM as chancellor of state varsities

-
ALSO READ
Dhankhar seeks meeting with Mamata to discuss law & order issues
Bengal Guv attacks Mamata govt, alleges violence, trampling of human rights
Bengal cabinet okays proposal to make Mamata chancellor of state-run univs
Governor Dhankhar appeals Mamata to sternly deal with law breakers
Dhankhar takes dig at Mamata, says she applauded disorder in the House
-
The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a bill that sought to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of all state-run universities, amid opposition by the BJP legislators.
State education minister Bratya Basu, after introducing The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the House, said there was "nothing wrong" in chief minister taking over as the chancellor.
"Why can't the chief minister be the chancellor of state universities if the Prime Minister is the chancellor of a central university- Visva Bharati? You can go through the recommendations of the Punchhi Commission...
"The governor, who is the present chancellor, has violated protocols on various occasions," Basu said.
The bill was passed after 182 members voted in favour of the legislation and 40 against it in the 294-member Assembly.
Opposing the bill, opposition BJP alleged that appointing the chief minister as chancellor would lead to direct "political interference" in the state's higher education system.
"The state government wants to control everything. The decision to appoint the CM as chancellor of universities is being taken to facilitate direct interference of the ruling party in the state's education system," BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul alleged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU