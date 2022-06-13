Southwest monsoon advances; light to moderate rain likely in Mumbai: IMD

-
The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the Konkan region, most parts of the Madhya Maharashtra, and many areas in Marathwada, an IMD official said here on Monday.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers.
Currently, the northern limit or the advancement line of monsoon is at Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Parbhani and it will further advance due to favourable weather conditions, he said.
He said the next 48 hours are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon in the Arabian sea, south Gujarat, some parts of the south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and some parts of south Madhya Pradesh.
The Met department has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada, during the next five days, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa on June 13.
In Mumbai, the sky is likely to remain cloudy with 'light to moderate rainfall.
The monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 11, delayed by two days.
"Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spells," the IMD's Mumbai forecast stated.
In 24 hours till Monday morning, the Mumbai island city received 2.43 mm of rainfall, followed by 0.53 mm in the western suburbs, and 0.15mm in the eastern suburbs.
