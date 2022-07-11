TMS Ep212: Tata renewables, Pronab Sen, markets, current account deficit

Two of India’s largest business houses -- Reliance and Adani -- have committed huge sums of money and are aggressively moving towards building infrastructure for clean energy. But, there is another big player which is steadily hurtling towards a clean energy goal without making much of a splash. A host of Tata companies have come together to create an EV ecosystem. has committed a $9.5 billion investment for its renewable energy business.



Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran recently said that trade disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war has hit optimism. RBI may or may not agree with his views, but the steps it recently took have sent a clear message…That all is not well with the economy, especially on the external front. The forex reserve has shrunk and, according to the finance ministry, the country might be staring at a twin deficit. To get a better understanding, Business Standard’s Bhaswar Kumar spoke to economist Pronab Sen.

Even as inflation headwinds surround the retail sector, analysts anticipate it to be on the cusp of accelerated earnings growth after a prolonged lull due to Covid-19. Our next report takes a dive into if retail stocks can weather through the inflation storm.

Japanese brokerage Nomura recently said that India’s could widen to 3.3% of GDP in FY23 from 1.2% in the previous fiscal. Depreciating rupee is one of the reasons. But ever wondered what exactly is the Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.