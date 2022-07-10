Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading: Officials

-
ALSO READ
Amarnath Tragedy: Not cloudburst, but highly localised heavy rainfall: IMD
Cloudburst kills 13 near Amarnath, 30-35 still missing; rescue ops underway
Army, NDRF and SDRF carry out rescue ops in flood-hit Assam's Cachar
Fourth batch of over 6,000 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath cave shrine
Sixth batch of 7,282 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine from Jammu
-
Hopes of finding those missing in the Amarnath flash floods alive are fading by the hour even as the rescuers are making last-ditch efforts to look for any survivor and the Army has pressed heavy machinery into service to restore the track to the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Sunday.
"The rescue operations are going on as personnel from various agencies are clearing the debris in the hope of finding any survivor," a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) official said.
He said most of the debris clearance is being done at the areas pointed at by sniffer dogs.
"We are still hopeful but anyone still alive under that debris will be a miracle," the official said.
He said there has been no breakthrough as far as finding the survivors or even recovering a new body is concerned.
Besides sniffer dogs, the rescuers are also using hand-held thermal imagers and other sophisticated devices to check for any sign of life under the mounds of debris.
Meanwhile, the Army has pressed heavy machinery into service in order to restore the route to the cave shrine at the earliest.
"Army engineers are working round the clock to clear the debris and restore the route to the holy cave," the official said.
Army jawans are supplementing the efforts of JCB excavators in clearing the route to the cave housing a naturally formed ice-lingam.
The official, however, added that inclement weather can play spoilsport in the restoration efforts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU