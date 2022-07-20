TMS Ep219: Falling rupee, Ashish Chauhan, fertilisers stocks, Movius app

-
The exchange rate of the rupee fell to 79 rupees per US dollar this week. But, at the same time, the local currency has strengthened against the basket of the G10 currencies like euro, yen and pound sterling. While most experts are worried about the falling rupee, some are of the opinion that it may not be as bad at all. Know about the virtues and vices of the depreciating rupee.
Market experts believe that IT stocks remain a strong bet as rupee depreciates. Meanwhile, Ashish Kumar Chauhan is set to take over the reins of the National Stock Exchange or NSE. A mechanical engineer from IIT, Chauhan served as MD and CEO of BSE for a decade, before the new assignment. So what are the challenges that await Chauhan at NSE – which has been hit by a massive scam and whose former CEO is in ED’s custody.
Notwithstanding soaring input costs and supply snags due to the war in Ukraine, the market has been bullish on fertiliser companies, thanks to the government’s subsidy support. However, experts believe that emerging risks of a fiscal slippage ring warning bells for the sector. Look at the factors that make analysts cautious on fertiliser companies.
Insider trading or markets manipulation are some of the evils which regulators have long been trying to curb. In all such illegal practices, it is the insider who misuses the information he is privy of. And it is not just the markets. Other sectors like banking too are at risk. And they are now warning employees against using non-official means of communication like WhatsApp. Several European banks have now asked their staff to install the Movius app for all official communications. Let us know more about it and mor in this episode of the podcast.
