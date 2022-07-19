Inclination towards radical ideologies in India minuscule, says govt

-
ALSO READ
India criticises UN terror report for ignoring JeM, LeT militant groups
Monsoon Session from today: Govt lists 32 bills, Oppn seeks Agnipath debate
Terrorism biggest form of human rights violation, says HM Amit Shah
UN yet to agree on definition of terrorism, craft coherent policy: India
Centre likely to table Constitution Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha
-
Radicalisation by terror groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda is a major problem faced by countries all over the world and some foreign agencies have also been making efforts to radicalise people in India, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday.
However, Rai said in Lok Sabha, inclination towards radical ideologies in India is minuscule as compared to the population of the country owing to various factors.
"Radicalisation by global terrorist groups like ISIS, Al Qaida etc. is one of the most challenging problems faced by countries all over the world.
"In the Indian context, some foreign agencies inimical to India along with the global terrorist groups have been making efforts to radicalise people," he said replying to a written question.
The minister said the government has been making various efforts to keep people away from the radicalisation efforts that include ensuring universal coverage of various government welfare schemes without discrimination, special schemes for communities and areas, promotion of composite culture and coexistence among various communities and constitutional safeguards to minorities.
Institutional efforts are also taken for ensuring fair representation of minorities and other less-represented communities in all spheres of life, he said.
In addition, Rai said, the government has created a Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation Division in the Ministry of Home Affairs to help and coordinate with various security and law enforcement agencies.
The minister said the government has also proscribed a number of organisations as terrorist or unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU