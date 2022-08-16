JUST IN
PM's speech inspires to contribute to making of Golden India: Amit Shah
TMS Ep238: Development goal, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, market, letter of comfort
Propaganda about no freedom of expression in India not true: Manoj Sinha
Top Headlines: GST compensation to states; battle for 5G networks, and more
What will it take to make India a developed nation in the next 25 years?
How did Rakesh Jhunjhunwala make his billions?
UP Bar Council stays suspension of Mathura Bar Association prez, secretary
CBI gets crucial clues linking Anubrata Mondal to arrested BSF commandant
Bilkis Bano gang rape: All 11 life imprisonment convicts walk out of jail
Washington Sundar out of Zimbabwe series with left shoulder injury
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

TMS Ep238: Development goal, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, market, letter of comfort

How can India become a developed nation in 25 years? How did Rakesh Jhunjhunwala make his billions? Did inflation hurt India Inc more than expected in Q1? What is a letter of comfort? Answers here

Topics
Developed nations | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala | Indian stock markets

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

TMS

ALSO READ

What is the 'Letter of Comfort' banned by the Reserve Bank of India?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's biggest portfolio gains came after the age of 55

Big bull bows out: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62 in Mumbai

When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala used to get Rs 60 as trainee chartered accountant

'Shining beacon in India's story': Nation pays tribute to the Big Bull

    • Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to focus on five resolutions to make India a developed nation in the next 25 years. It was the key highlight of the PM’s speech which he gave from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day on Monday. So, how will the country and its economy have to perform to achieve this ambitious goal by 2047?

    He had a penchant for risk-taking, and carried an air of optimism around him. He was a living embodiment of calmness in a volatile market. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-- who died at the age of 62 on Sunday. We have a glimpse of the ace investor’s journey.

    A widely-shared video of Jhunjhunwala says a lot about his indomitable spirit. Bound to a wheelchair and suffering from a serious ailment, Jhunjhunwala couldn’t stop himself when someone tuned in famous Bollywood item number Kajrare. He almost leapt out of the chair while dancing. His sudden death has left the entire investor community in a state of shock. Let us now move on to India Inc’s struggle with inflation. Companies hiked prices to cushion their margin. But it hit the volumes, especially in the rural markets. With the commodity prices cooling off, will the upcoming quarters be better for India Inc.? Or will global growth risks keep the ride bumpy?

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently disallowed the use of Letters of Comfort (LoC), which may impact loans worth Rs 35,000 crore. So what is this letter of comfort? Find out in our next episode of the podcast.

    First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 08:00 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU