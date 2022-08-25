TMS Ep245: Semiconductor chip, low paddy acreage, markets, hostile takeover
Will India become a global player in semiconductor chips? Lower paddy acreage: How will it affect India? Adani acquires stake in NDTV: Will retail investors benefit? What is a hostile takeover?
Topics
A delegation of Taiwan’s third-largest fab company is in India to explore the possibility of setting up a manufacturing plant. It is said to be holding preliminary talks with Indian firms for a possible tie-up. This visit comes on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for making India a “chip maker from a chip taker”. We ask if the government’s latest push will turn India into a chip maker.
It is indeed a long haul before India starts producing and exporting advanced semiconductor chips. Let us now move on to another victim of supply chain disruption -- the food. Even as the world looks towards India to raise the bar and fill the void created by the Russia-Ukraine war, a drop in paddy acreage is threatening to make the matter worse.
From lush paddy fields, let us move on to the hustle and bustle of markets. The proposed NDTV's takeover by Adani Group marks Gautam Adani’s second media bet in 2022 after the firm acquired Quintillion Business Media Ltd in May this year. While the acquisition seems to be ‘hostile’, analysts believe it is the retail investors that stand to win.
The remarks made by NDTV’s promoters suggest the takeover was against their wishes. Some are even calling it a “hostile takeover”. This episode of the podcast tells more about it.
