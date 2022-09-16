TMS Ep261: BYJU's revenue, D2C brands, consumer financiers, Project Cheetah

Education technology company Byju’s FY21 revenues came in flat, and its losses have widened about 20 times. The results came 18 months after the period of coverage ended in March 2021, prompting the government to seek an explanation from the country’s most valuable start-up for the delay. While it may survive this crisis, questions still remain around the future of the unicorn. Watch our next report to know more

Just like BYJU'S, several companies across sectors have started from scratch and carved a niche, capturing the imagination of people with their inventive products. Of late, several such companies in the D2C space are increasingly being gobbled up by bigger . A rush for brand acquisitions is on.

Let us move on to consumer financing companies. A strong credit growth on the back of huge pent-up demand is set to push their loan books. As the festive season knocks on the doors, analysts suggest investors warm up to related stocks but with caveats.

The consumer finance companies are eagerly waiting for the festivals to bring in some luck. Meanwhile, for the staff of MP's Kuno National Park, celebrations have already begun -- but for a different reason. And not just the staff, but the entire nation is waiting to celebrate the arrival of cheetahs from Africa. Most of us may have never seen a cheetah as it went extinct from India about 70 years ago.