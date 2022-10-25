TMS Ep288: Samvat 2079, T20 World Cup 2022, Rakesh Mohan, disaster relief

This holiday-truncated week ushered in 2079. Investors across the country are hoping that the new year will bring good tidings with it, and will take the market to a new height. But fingers are also crossed due to ongoing global uncertainty. Meanwhile, the focus for the week ahead will remain on the ongoing earnings season, global cues and FII flows. We help you prepare better for the trading week ahead, and will also tell how analysts see the markets shaping up this year.

Movement of a cricket ball can also be as tricky and nerve-wracking as that of any stock. About 10,000-km away from the financial capital Mumbai, the air is thick with excitement. Seven stadiums of Australia are hosting the ICC T20 World Cup. And in one of them, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, India defeated Pakistan by four wickets on Sunday evening -- giving fans of the Rohit Sharma-led side a perfect Diwali gift. But what else makes this event different, and will it prove to be better than the previous ones?



Back home, Diwali marked the beginning of Vikram 2079. How will this year be? How will global slowdown affect India? And when will steps taken by the RBI to rein-in inflation start showing results? Business Standard's Indivjal Dhasmana caught up with Rakesh Mohan, the president of the Centre for Social and Economic Progress and also a part-time member of the economic advisory council of the prime minister and a former RBI deputy governor.

The prices of essential commodities would have been much more had it not been for the good monsoon. It is withdrawing now. The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal may lead to cyclonic storms. Excess rains wreak havoc at times, triggering floods and landslides. Such calamities need government intervention, which in turn, taps into the disaster relief funds. Lets find out more about it in this episode of the podcast.