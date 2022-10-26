TMS Ep289: Reliance demerger, Rishi Sunak, WhatsApp spams, trendlines

Mukesh Ambani recently announced that will demerge its financial services business, and list it as a separate entity. RIL’s Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail are among the fastest growing consumer verticals and tapping into their customer pool won’t be a problem. So, will a fast-growing consumer and merchant loan book be enough to impress shareholders?

European markets closed 1.4% higher on Monday as the news of the new occupant at 10 Downing Street spread. After steering the UK during the pandemic as its finance minister, Rishi Sunak’s new assignment as Prime Minister of the crisis-hit country will not be easy to say the least. In today’s Newsmaker segment, we tell you more about the UK’s new PM, and also talk about the challenges that he faces.

Back home, just a day after Diwali, as the news of Rishi Sunak’s appointment as UK’s next prime minister started to catch people’s fancy and began making rounds of social media platforms, was hit with a major outage. India has a maximum of 487.5 million users. But off late, it has become a paradise of sorts for spammers.

After WhatsApp, let us move on to markets. If you have been closely following technical analysis in financial markets, you must have come across the word ‘trendline’. But what is it? When should you plot them? And how reliable they can be? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.