Indian embassy in Ukraine asks citizens to leave immediately amid hostility

-
ALSO READ
Greece Embassy hires staff to handle 'exceptionally high' visa demand
Indian embassy in Kyiv advises Indians to avoid all non-essential travel
IPL 2022 RR vs MI Highlights: Surya, Kartikeya shine in Mumbai's first win
IPL 2022 GT vs MI Highlights: Sams redeems himself, wins cliffhanger for MI
IPL 2022 MI vs KKR Highlights: Knight Riders stay alive with 52 run victory
-
In a fresh advisory, the Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked all Indians there to leave the country immediately in view of increasing hostilities.
The new advisory came less than a week after a similar advisory was issued following the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine.
"In continuation of the advisory issued by the embassy on October 19, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means," the embassy said.
It said some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to the earlier advisory.
The embassy has asked the Indian nationals to contact it for any guidance or assistance to travel to the Ukrainian border for exiting the country.
There has been an intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea around three weeks back.
Moscow blamed Kyiv for the blast.
India has been pressing for a resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 22:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU