SKM to stage farmers' marches to Raj Bhavans on 2nd anniversary of stir

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday decided to conduct large farmers' marches to Raj Bhavans on the second anniversary of the SKM-led farmers' struggle, following a meeting held by the organization's coordination committee and drafting committee.

SKM in a statement said that Kisan leaders informed that preparations for the Raj Bhavan Marches are going on in different states and preparatory meetings are being held in all states.

"To give final form to the Raj Bhavan marches and to finalise the memorandum to be submitted to the Governors, it was decided to hold the SKM meeting at Delhi on 14 November," SKM said

SKM further said in a statement that in this meeting on 14 November, the SKM will also finalise its Guidelines, on which discussion is going on among members of the Coordination Committee and Drafting Committee.

The SKM meeting condemned the changes being made by the Central Government in the Rules of the Forest Conservation Act. The SKM decided to extend solidarity on 15 November, Martyr Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, with the Adivasi organisations, fighting for their rights.

The SKM condoled the death of Kisan leader Paramjeet Singh, who made a big contribution to the farmers' struggle for 380 days.

Earlier in September, Activist Yogendra Yadav resigning from the coordination committee of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

"To give priority to coordination between all the mass movements and Opposition political parties, I should be relieved of the responsibility of the Coordination Committee of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha," Yadav wrote in his resignation letter.

