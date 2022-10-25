Govt appoints Sangeeta Verma as acting chairperson of CCI for 3 months

JUST IN
Indian embassy in Ukraine asks citizens to leave immediately amid hostility
The government on Tuesday appointed Sangeeta Verma as the acting chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government on Tuesday appointed Sangeeta Verma as the acting chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The appointment follows full-time Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta demitting office on Tuesday.

Verma is currently a member at the regulator.

Her appointment will be effective from Wednesday for a "period of three months or till appointment of regular Chairperson or till any further orders, whichever is the earliest," according to an official order.

Gupta had taken over as the CCI chairperson in November 2018.

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 23:06 IST

