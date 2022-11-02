TMS Ep294: Indian economy, India and COP27, Telecom stocks, 5G testbed
Indian economy: Fingers crossed for the second half? India and COP27: How does the new climate report affect them? Should you buy telecom stocks ahead of 5G boom? What is 5G testbed? Answers here
The numbers for the first half of the current financial year are with us now. And they suggest that the Indian economy did quite well despite rough global weather and lingering pandemic shock. Fiscal deficit is under control. GST revenue collection is breaking records. And the sale of automobiles is in the fast lane now. But, will it sustain in the next half of the financial year?
World over policymakers have been grappling with one question. Can there be economic growth without fueling global warming? Melting icebergs, extreme heat waves and frequent flooding are no more the tip of the iceberg. The world is now warmer by 1 degree Celsius since 1900. A new UN report, which came out just days ahead of the COP27 meet, has warned that governments’ plans to cut emissions would not be enough to avoid catastrophic global warming. So what do the new report’s findings mean for the climate change threats India faces? And what will be its agenda at the COP27 meeting?
Several opinion makers believe that 5G connectivity can reduce costs, energy consumption and emissions too. Meanwhile, the launch of 5G services in India is set to gain full steam in the next few months. As telecom players pick up pilot launches in select cities, is it time to add these stocks to your portfolio?
The government has decided to offer the use of indigenous 5G testbed free of cost to recognised start-ups and MSMEs till January next year. It will help start-ups and small enterprises validate their products. Let us find out more about it in this episode of the podcast.
