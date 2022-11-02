PM Modi to address inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 2022 today

Prime Minister will address the inaugural session of Invest 2022, the of the state, today at 10

According to the official press release, the meeting aims to attract prospective investors and set up development agenda for the next decade. The three-day programme, being held from November 2 to November 4 in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions.

The speakers include some of the top industry leaders like Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar. Along with this, a number of business exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors, and country sessions would run parallelly, as per the official statement.

The country sessions would each be hosted by the partner countries - France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia - which would bring in high-level ministerial and industrial delegations from their respective countries. The global scale of the event will give an opportunity to showcase its culture to the world as well, read the official statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)