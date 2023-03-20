JUST IN
Business Standard

TMS Ep392: Gopinathan's exit, angel tax, Jim Rogers, m-cap to GDP ratio

What does Gopinathan's exit mean for TCS? Is angel tax making India less attractive? What does Jim Rogers think of the global banking crisis? What is the m-cap to GDP ratio? All answers here

Topics
Rajesh Gopinathan | TCS | Jim Rogers

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

TMS

Rajesh Gopinathan’s decision to step down as chief executive officer or CEO of Tata Consultancy Services or TCS has surprised analysts. However, they are not too worried regarding continuity of operations of the firm. So, with the board naming another company veteran K Kritivasan as his successor, what does Gopinathan’s exit mean for TCS?

The government is set to make a crucial change through the Finance Bill 2023 with regard to the provisions of angel tax. The tax will now be applicable even when shares are issued to non-resident investors. Experts believe this may not be very conducive to India’s image as a destination of foreign investment.

Markets have been on a roller-coaster ride last week, amid developments with regard to select US banks and Credit Suisse in Europe. Puneet Wadhwa caught up with JIM ROGERS, chairman of Rogers Holdings, for his views on the developments and his investing strategies in this backdrop.

Like the global banking sector, the Indian stock markets have remained subdued, with the market cap-to-GDP ratio falling to a three-year low.India’s market cap-to-GDP ratio fell below 100% for the first time in three years as correction in stock prices over the last few months eroded the aggregate m-cap of all the BSE-listed companies. However, despite the correction, India remains richly valued. In this episode of the podcast, find out what an m-cap-to-GDP ratio is, and how investors should read it.

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 13:13 IST
