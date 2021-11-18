TMS Ep45: Aviation sector, rise of quick-commerce, markets and decoding AQI

-
ALSO READ
10-minute grocery delivery app Zepto comes out of stealth, raises $60 mn
Pocket-friendly apps to tap the creative artist you never knew you were
Swiggy valuation tops $5.5 bn after raising $1.25 bn from SoftBank, Prosus
Swiggy eyes category larger than food delivery; to change Supr's structure
Swiggy plans entry into community commerce with Swiggy Bazaar: Sources
-
The aviation sector in India is seeing a build-up of momentum – from a new entrant placing orders for aircraft to the Tata’s return to business. But, the question that remains is after being battered by two successive waves of Covid-19, is the sector headed for clear skies and a smooth flight? Well, as with everything else, in the immediate term, the pace of vaccination and managing the spread of Covid-19 will have the greatest impact on airlines. In the long term, hopefully, passenger confidence will keep growing and international travel will also pick up so that the aviation industry can fly high. After a sector badly hit by Covid, we now talk about another that actually got a boost. Online delivery of groceries became a necessity during the pandemic as people refrained from stepping out of their homes. And now, Indian tech startups are leading the race in taking online delivery to the next level. They are targeting a rising class of ambitious buyers in big cities with the promise of delivering their groceries within 10 to 30 minutes.
It is being called quick-commerce or q-commerce. Speed, sure, is the catchword among technology and consumer internet startups in India. And in their race for capital, IPOs are a flavour of the season. While the rallying stock market has spurred multiple tech unicorns to raise funds by going public, market watchdog Sebi has proposed to tighten rules around the use of IPO proceeds, as well as the lock-in period for anchor investors. Now, this comes amid a record Rs 1-trillion-plus mop-up through initial share sales this year. Separately, global rating agency Fitch Ratings has retained India’s ratings at the lowest investment grade with a negative outlook. The grim investment outlook also seems to have found a reflection on the Delhi-NCR skyline. As the sky turned grey and the air started smelling of soot last week, all schools in Delhi were shut and the industrial activities were suspended. We were told that the Air Quality Index levels had gone past the dangerous level. Listen to these in this podcast.
Watch Video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU