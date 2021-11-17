Six-laning of National Highway-66 to be expedited in Kerala: CM Vijayan

-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the six-laning work of National Highway-66 is gathering pace in the state as the National Highway Authority confirmed agreement in 16 out of 20 reaches.
Around 600 kms of road, from Talapady in Kasaragod district to Karode in Thiruvananthapuram, would be six-laned as part of the project, he said in a Facebook post. "The National Highway Authority has confirmed agreement in 16 out of 20 reaches to speed up the work of the six-laning of the Panavel- Kanyakumari National Highway-66 in Kerala," Vijayan said. Noting that the state government would bear 25 per cent of the land acquisition expense, he said the land owners are given the best compensation as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013.
The ongoing distribution of compensation would be completed within six months in the state, the CM said adding that with the six laning of the National Highway-66, the road traffic in Kerala would become safer and more smooth.
