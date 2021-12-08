TMS Ep59: Indigo EGM, Realme, Equities in 2022, geo-fencing

-
The public spat between the billionaire co-founders of IndiGo, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, may be coming to an end. The airline has called an extraordinary general meeting or EGM at their behest to amend certain clauses in the Articles of Association which has been a thorn in the relations of the founders. From the country’s largest airline, let us see what the leading mobile handset maker is planning ahead of the roll out of 5G. Madhav Sheth, co-founder and CEO of Realme, tells Business Standard’s Surajeet Das Gupta about how he sees the markets panning out in the coming year and also about the company’s future plan. Like the phone makers, markets too are upbeat about the next year, notwithstanding the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. After a stellar run in 2021 that saw the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 clock gains of 20 per cent and 22 per cent respectively, global equity markets, including India, are gearing up to welcome 2022 on a cautious note. Just like the circuit breakers in markets, companies too take measures to safeguard their interests.
In several firms and in some educational institutes, staffers don’t need to record their attendance on register or on biometric devices. The moment they enter the premises, their attendance is automatically recorded. It is because their employer is using geo-fencing technology which uses GPS to detect their presence through a chip installed in their identity cards. Let us understand what geo-fencing is and more in this podcast.
