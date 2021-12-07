DRDO carries out successful test firing of surface-to-air missile

-
ALSO READ
DRDO to build indigenous defence system to reduce import dependence
Draft drone rules propose to make it easy to operate the aerial vehicles
DRDO develops high strength titanium alloy for aerospace forgings
India tests DRDO-developed Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile
PM Modi to lay foundation of defence industrial corridor project in Jhansi
-
A vertical-launched short-range surface-to-air missile was successfully flight tested at an integrated test range off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday by the DRDO.
The missile, launched from the test range at Chandipur near here at 3.08 pm, will be deployed onboard various frontline ships of the Indian Navy, officials said.
The defence ministry said the flight testing of the missile system was conducted to validate the integrated operation of all its weapon system components.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated all the stakeholders involved in the missile project including the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy.
He said the system will further enhance the defence capability of Indian Naval ships against aerial threats.
"The launch was conducted from a vertical launcher against an electronic target at a very low altitude. The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters was monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur," the ministry said in a statement.
It said all sub-systems of the missile performed as per expectation.
"Today's launch of the system was conducted to validate the integrated operation of all weapon system components including the vertical launcher unit with controller, canisterised flight vehicle, weapon control system etc," the ministry said.
It said the test launch was monitored by senior officials from the DRDO and the Indian Navy.
"The first trial was conducted on February 22 and this is a confirmatory trial to prove the consistent performance of the configuration and integrated operation," the ministry said.
The ministry also put out a tweet, saying, "RM Shri @rajnathsigh has congratulated @DRDO_India, @indianavy and industry for the successful flight test of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile. He said that this sytem would further enhance defence capability of Indian naval Ships against aerial threats."
DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy complimented the teams involved in the successful flight test and said that this has paved the way for the integration of weapon systems onboard Indian naval ships.
The missile has an operational range of 50 to 60 km and features mid course inertial guidance through fibre optic gyroscope and active radar homing in terminal phase, it said.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, 'Congratulate @DRDO_India and @indiannavy on successful flight testing of Vertical Launch Shrort Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from Chandipur, off the coast of #Odisha."
In the morning ahead of the test firing, the Balasore district administration as a safety measure temporarily shifted more than 4,500 people residing within 2.5 km radius of the launch pad No 3 of the ITR from where the weapon with a dummy pay load was positioned and launched.
A district revenue official said "On the request of ITR authority these people residing in six hamlets in close proximity to the ITR launch site had to be temporarily shifted to nearby shelter centers with compensation. They will return to their homes after DRDO gives the green signal for it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU