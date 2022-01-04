TMS Ep78: SUV craze, OTT industry, auto stocks, Model Tenancy Act

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
TMS Ep58: Privatisation, Google smartwatch, RBI rates, encryption
TMS, Ep68 - Market crash, exports, EV batteries, Minimum Support Price
TMS Ep51: Fertility rate, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, market, FDI vs FPI
TMS Ep54: GDP, Parag Agrawal, IT stocks, primary and secondary market
-
Indian roads have seen quite a change in the last few years. The size of cars dotting it has steadily grown since the last Maruti800 was rolled off the production line from its Gurgaon factory in 2014. Now, it would be quite a sight to see Toyota Fortuner overtaking a humble Maruti-800. So, why more and more Indians are now preferring SUVs -- some of them as bulky as mini trucks-- over hatchbacks and sedans? We examine the causes for the dramatic shift in consumer preferences towards SUVs. Passenger vehicles are not the only area where consumer preferences saw a dramatic shift. Media and entertainment sector is also one of them. India’s OTT industry is growing like never before now, against the backdrop of pandemic. The regional OTT platforms have also contributed to the rise. From OTT platforms, let us see what is happening on the market front.
Investor holdings in auto pack were handsomely rewarded yesterday even as the monthly sales figures seemed to be a mixed bag. Passenger vehicle OEMs’ attempt, for instance, to catch up to the demand for popular models was impacted by production cuts, while two-wheeler OEMs have been able to pare down high channel inventories post festive season. Yet, entry-level demand trends across two-wheelers and passenger vehicles remain weak. And OEMs’ hope to stoke consumer sentiment with new launches remains elusive. So, should you chase this rally in the auto stocks?The ongoing trend suggests that the markets are undeterred by the onset of another wave of pandemic. But, Omicron may unsettle the rental housing market, which was on a recovery path. The government had cleared the Model Tenancy Act (MTA) last year to regulate the rental market and unleash the latent potential in the real estate sector. Find out about this new Act and more in this episode of the podcast.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU