TMS Ep86: Retail strategies, future workplace, MF selection, FRBM Act

The country is in the grip of another wave of Covid-19. And the businesses are now walking down a beaten path -- marred by restrictions and uneven demands. Having faced two rounds of curbs, they now know what to do, and what not to. The demand gets divided into two basic categories, essentials and non-essentials. And those dealing in them are now adopting different strategies. Our next report finds out more Pandemic has also led to a seismic shift in how we work, and forced the businesses to adapt to new realities. And at a time when the companies were gradually calling their employees back to office, another wave of Covid-19 has put a halt on the plan. In Delhi, the government has ordered closure of all the private offices. So what the future of work will be like, will it be more flexible? Our next report tries to find some answers Streets are also becoming conscious of the elephant in the room, as pandemic forced more restrictions.
Equity markets ended a volatile session marginally higher yesterday. The BSE Sensex added 85 points and the Nifty50 gained 45 points to end at 61,235 and 18,258, respectively. Friday’s session may exhibit a similar volatile trend amid Q3 earnings and mixed global trends. However, if you want to avoid the volatility and steadily create wealth, mutual funds can be a safer bet. Watch our next report to understand the nuances of selecting a Mutual Fund and which MF looks perfect at the current juncture. After the markets, let us move on to the Union Budget. In every budget, we see headlines that say ‘FRBM targets have been missed’. To ensure discipline in government finances and keep a check on fiscal profligacy, a legislation was enacted almost two decades ago. This was the FRBM Act, 2003. Find out about the Act and more in this episode of the podcast.
