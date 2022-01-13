Delhi govt to inaugurate first 100 electric buses on January 14

-
Delhi government will inaugurate the first 100 electric buses on Friday, a Delhi government source said.
These electric buses will help in reducing the pollution levels while aiding in providing transport solutions in the national capital.
"Congrats Delhi! After a long wait, prototype of DTC's first 100% Electric bus has reached Delhi! Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal will soon flag off this Electric bus," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had tweeted on January 4.
In September, IANS had reported that the national capital will get its first fleet of 300 electric buses in January 2022. Delhi Cabinet in March had approved a proposal for the engagement of 300 Low-Floor Fully Electric Air Conditioned buses by DTC under the Centre's 'Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India [FAME] Phase-II' Scheme.
In August 2020, Kailash Gahlot had said that Delhi will receive as many as 2,000 electric buses by the end of 2021. However, due to lack of infrastructure, the rollout was delayed.
Currently, there is a fleet of 6,793 buses, of which 3,760 are run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 3,033 are operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) Limited through the state transport department.
