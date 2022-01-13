1.3 mn beneficiaries provided free legal advice across India: Justice dept

-
The Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday stated that it has provided free legal advice to 13 lakh beneficiaries across the country through the Tele-Law scheme.
The Department further stated that through Tele-Law scheme, it is reaching the unreached and empowering lives with pre-litigation advice.
In this regard, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju appreciated the achievement and tweeted that, "I'm very encouraged with the efforts to reach the unreached and empowering lives with pre-litigation advice. It's an accomplishment as 13 lakh beneficiaries were provided with free legal advice, across the country."
Recently, in November, Kiren Rijiju along with Minister of State for Law and Justice SP Baghel had launched the Citizen's Tele-Law Mobile App and felicitated the Tele-Law Frontline Functionaries organised by the Department of Justice (DoJ).
According to DoJ, "expanding its reach and ambit the Citizens' Tele-Law Mobile App intends to widen the access to increased legal information and empowers the masses to identify their problem and chose from appropriate forum of dispute redressal to claim their entitlements and rights by connecting the beneficiary directly to the Panel Lawyer or with an assistance of Para Legal Volunteers, Village Level entrepreneurs, in case of beneficiary who are unable to read or write."
The consultation is available free of cost to those entitled for free legal aid under Section 12 of Legal Service Authority, whereas others could avail at Rs 30/ per consultation, stated DoJ.
During the occasion, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju announced the expansion of Tele-Law in 75,000 Gram Panchayats covering all States/UTs as a part of the 75 years of India's Independence celebrations.
The Minister of Law and Justice had also appealed to the Lawyers to join the Tele-Law movement and provide legal guidance and consultation as a basic step to legal aid services. He appreciated the team effort of all frontline functionaries that has enabled Sabka Prayas, Sabko Nyaya to facilitate the last-mile delivery of justice.
Earlier, as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations on March 12, 2021, the Department of Justice has issued a second edition of e-booklet on Voices of Beneficiaries of Tele-Law which narrates the chronicles of the real-time benefits availed by the beneficiaries under different heads viz family matters, fighting injustice, empowering with information, overcoming procedural hurdles, relief for Covid distressed and resolution of property disputes.
In addition, on July 6, 2021, the Department of Justice organized its first hybrid Tele-Law event wherein Special Postal Cover to mark 9 lakh+ milestones of beneficiaries was released in collaboration with the Department of Posts.
