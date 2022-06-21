TMSEp198: Bird strike on planes, ex-servicemen jobs, markets, IPO vs FPO

-
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
Three aircraft made emergency landings in parts of India on Sunday, giving some frightening moments to hundreds of passengers and crew members on-board. Two of them were hit by birds, while the third one reported low cabin pressure soon after taking off. These back-to-back freak incidents also offered a moment of reckoning to the aviation sector -- which is seeing a continuous rise in traffic. Two more airlines -- Akasa Air and Jet -- are all set to add to the existing fleet. So, in today’s episode we ask what led to these incidents? And what can be done to avert a recurrence? After the Indian skies, let us turn our focus to a row surrounding the hiring in the country's armed forces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday defended the ‘Angipath’ scheme amid ongoing protests against it.
The government has been maintaining that the soldiers -- who will be disbanded after four years -- will get jobs in government and private sectors. But, an analysis by Business Standard, suggests something else.The punishing stretch for markets continued amid the ongoing global selloff. But, amid this mayhem, analysts believe positive domestic factors can help a reversal in the current down cycle. Take a look at these supporting factors, which have kept experts positive on the markets. Public issue of shares or issuance of equity is an effective tool for companies to raise capital when they do not wish to avail of debt instruments. An initial public offer (IPO) and a follow-on public offer (FPO) are two types of public issues available to investors. This episode of the podcast breaks down the differences between the two.
