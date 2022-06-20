Agnipath scheme: Three service chiefs likely to call on PM Modi on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
Agnipath scheme announced after wide-ranging consultations: Rajnath
Protests against Agnipath rage on; mobs attack Bihar Deputy CM's house
Agnipath intake 'to grow' from 46K annually in first 4 yrs, to 125K per yr
-
The three service chiefs are likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately on Tuesday to brief him about the Agnipath scheme as well as their plan for its implementation.
The meetings are being planned amid widespread protests in several states against the new military recruitment scheme.
It is learnt that the chiefs would apprise the prime minister about various aspects of implementation of the scheme.
There was no official word about the meetings between the prime minister and the service chiefs.
Several parts of the country witnessed violent protests after the new military recruitment model was announced on June 14.
The Agnipath scheme provides for recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.
Days later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022. The personnel to be recruited under the new scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'.
Several opposition parties as well as military veterans criticised the scheme questioning the four-year-tenure for 75 per cent of the recruits.
The government has been strongly defending the scheme, saying the "transformative reform" measure for recruitment into the armed forces will provide an opportunity to the youth to serve the nation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU