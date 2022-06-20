Rajasthan govt plans to set up a film and television institute in the state

The government of Rajasthan, which recently announced a policy to boost film shootings, is now planning to set up a film institute in the state.

has not only been one of the popular tourist destinations in the world but is also widely captured in cinema.

In fact, it has been a favoured location for both Indian and International filmmakers. Many as well as Hollywood movies have been shot in the state.

According to the state government, availability of trained manpower and talented artists is essential for creating an adequate eco-system for the in the state.

A senior official of Rajasthan’s tourism department said the state government would soon coordinate with the Centre for opening a branch of the Film and Television Institute in . Here, aspiring talented youth of the state can be trained.

“This would ensure availability of skilled manpower, technical staff and crew for shooting and production of films in the state,” he added.

Students of the state receiving training at the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata, will be granted an annual scholarship of Rs 50,000.

However, this comes with a rider. “The maximum number of students for both the institutes will be 10 each per year,” he pointed out.

Giving details about the new Film Tourism Promotion Policy-2022, which was officially announced in April, the official said that the main aim is to establish Rajasthan as the most-film-friendly state and an important destination for film shooting. The policy will also boost cultural benefits such as screen tourism and branding of the state.

“Besides, we hope to generate employment opportunities and enhance skill development in the state,” he added.

According to the policy, to encourage filmmakers to shoot more films in the state, certain incentives, with some riders, will be provided for the production of films in any language.