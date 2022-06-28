TMSEp203: SUV market, Cannes Ad fest 2022, fund-raising, data anonymisation

-
ALSO READ
47 trophies: How India cracked the code at the Cannes Ad fest 2022
TMS Ep78: SUV craze, OTT industry, auto stocks, Model Tenancy Act
JLF's Maldives outing: From Jaipur to London, the lit fest is going places
Why are SUVs catching the fancy of Indians?
Love that snazzy SUV? Buy a pre-owned one if a new vehicle is out of reach
-
A cursory glance at any parking lot, or a look at any traffic jam is enough to suggest the trend. Muscular SUVs are increasingly overshadowing sedans and hatchbacks. From 18% in 2016 to 48% in 2022, the rise of SUVs in India has been quick and phenomenal. While sedan’s market share has touched 10%. So why have SUVs become the preferred choice for the aspirational Indian middle class? Is it more breathing space, raised ground clearance and affordable prices? Or is it a global trend? Or all of them? Where is India's SUV market headed from here? And how auto companies are meeting this demand?
Did you know that India got its first car -- the humble Maruti 800 -- in 1983, the same year Kapil Dev lifted the maiden cricket world cup trophy. Recently, legendary cricketer Kris Srikkanth described winning the world cup as “independence day for cricket in India”, which he said changed the face of Indian cricket forever. Now, 2022 might have given Indian advertising its own ‘1983 moment’, with the country’s agencies having their best outing ever at the week-long Cannes Ad fest 2022. So how this milestone was achieved?
Unlike the auto and advertisement segments, India’s stock market is passing through rough weather. So will the uncertainty in the secondary markets and rising interest rates impact the fund raising plans of India Inc.? Here is s a quick check on what analysts believe
After the markets, let us move on to the world of data. A top Google executive recently said that frequent and large-scale sharing of citizen data-- even if it is anonymised -- can compromise users’ privacy. It came against the backdrop of the release of a draft data policy by the government, which talks about sharing of anonymised data. So what exactly is anonymised data and why has it triggered debate? Listen too this episode of the podcase for this explaination and more.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU