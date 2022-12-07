TMSEp319: Parliament's winter session, IIT placement, markets, credit score

The winter session of Parliament begins today, and will end on the 29th of December. The session comes after a leadership change in the Congress and the emergence of a new political alignment in Bihar, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has left the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance. Politics aside, how is the winter session likely to impact the citizens? What does it mean for their data privacy? What’s in store for investors?

While the government proceeds with its ambitious plans to introduce 16 new bills during 17 sittings of the Winter Session, the IITs are back in news for some delectable packages from potential recruiters this placement season.

Besides the core catchment of IT and tech companies, trading firms, data management companies and investment banks have shown an increased interest in the placement events across the major IITs this year. But what does this imply for the new batch of IIT graduates, and for the larger employment trends in the IT-sector?

It has been a nervous few weeks for the markets as global central banks gear up to battle fears of an economic slowdown and a possible recession. Have the markets fully priced in the possibility of a recession, or it the worst yet to come? Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa spoke to Jitendra Gohil, director, global investment management, wealth management, India at Credit Suisse on his assessment of how the markets are likely to play out over the next few months.

You might need access to a loan for various reasons. A credit card can come in handy for small purchases on credit. And if you are carrying one, it is crucial that you have a good credit score because the easy availability of personal, consumer and other types of loans, along with access to credit cards, is contingent on this. But, what exactly is the concept of credit score? Let’s find out in this episode of the podcast.