NGOs to refrain from showing 'vulnerable children in deplorable condition'

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked to refrain from showing "vulnerable in deplorable condition" in their advertisements to raise funds.

In a notice to NGOs, the apex child rights body said a Member of Parliament had raised concern with the commission that various non-government organisations -- domestic and international -- were raising funds through advertisements on print media, news channels, websites and social media while showing "vulnerable minor in deplorable condition".

The child rights panel said, "The commission in the said regard observes that such activities is a violation of child rights, which is in contravention of provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015...

"...therefore the commission recommends your good offices to refrain from practising any such activities that involves using of pictures, videos or any such material that showcases vulnerable in deplorable condition in order to raise funding.

