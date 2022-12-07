JUST IN
Over 66,133 tourists visited Nagaland's Hornbill festival till Monday
Trai sets nil termination charges on SMS sent during disaster under DM Act
India will steer celebration of International Millet Year 2023: PM
BJP victory in Gujarat will increase party votes in K'taka polls: CM Bommai
Pending cases may touch 50 million mark in two months: Kiren Rijiju
Decent judicial infra vital for actualising right to access to justice: CJI
Kejriwal offers project in Delhi to ensure cases are disposed within 6 mths
Cong leaders will find way to resolve Rajasthan infighting: Jairam Ramesh
4 Indians on BBC's 100 Women' list of influential figures of 2022
Vizhinjam protest against Adani port called off after 138 days
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Over 66,133 tourists visited Nagaland's Hornbill festival till Monday
Business Standard

NGOs to refrain from showing 'vulnerable children in deplorable condition'

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked NGOs to refrain from showing "vulnerable children in deplorable condition" in their advertisements to raise funds

Topics
NGOs | children | Advertisment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A man teaching poor kids in a street school of Pechaan Foundation

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked NGOs to refrain from showing "vulnerable children in deplorable condition" in their advertisements to raise funds.

In a notice to NGOs, the apex child rights body said a Member of Parliament had raised concern with the commission that various non-government organisations -- domestic and international -- were raising funds through advertisements on print media, news channels, websites and social media while showing "vulnerable minor children in deplorable condition".

The child rights panel said, "The commission in the said regard observes that such activities is a violation of child rights, which is in contravention of provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015...

"...therefore the commission recommends your good offices to refrain from practising any such activities that involves using of pictures, videos or any such material that showcases vulnerable children in deplorable condition in order to raise funding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NGOs

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 00:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU