What are Arctic blast and bomb cyclones?

People have died, flights cancelled and travel bans have been imposed in parts of US and Canada because of winter storms. News reports are citing terms like arctic blast and bomb cyclones. Here's more

Thareek Ahmed  |  New Delhi 

Weather outside the eight-block long Wall Street is also grim as the New York governor has issued another set of warning over extreme cold. The US and Canada are weathering a powerful arctic winter storm. Scores of people have died, thousands of flights have been cancelled and travel bans have been imposed in some parts. News reports are now citing terms like arctic blast and bomb cyclones. We decode it for you in this podcast.

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 07:00 IST
