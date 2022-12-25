JUST IN
Punjab sanctions Rs 60 crore for solar power energy system
Pollution levels remain high in northern India due to rain deficit: Experts
SJVN to set up 100 MW wind energy project with Rs 700-crore investment
Climatic change doesn't necessarily bring evolution in species: Study
COP-15: India to mobilise domestic finance for biodiversity conservation
WRI, GEF to form Secretariat for preservation of 30% land, ocean by 2030
Imbalance in eco system, lack of food, cause for leopard attacks: Minister
Renewable energy sector to boom as investments may cross $25 bn in 2023
India to bolster carbon trading market with stabilisation fund: Sources
No action plan in place for Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016, says CAG
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Board exams: Haryana wants wake-up 'alarm' for students by temples, mosques
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Punjab sanctions Rs 60 crore for solar power energy system

Punjab govt has sanctioned Rs 60.50 cr to install solar power energy system for rural piped water supply schemes in the state, saving an electricity expenditure of Rs 8-9 cr per year, a minister said

Topics
Punjab | solar energy

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Solar Energy, Renewable Energy, Green Energy

The Punjab government has sanctioned Rs 60.50 crore to install solar power energy system for rural piped water supply schemes in the state, saving an electricity expenditure of Rs 8-9 crore per year, a minister said on Sunday.

Under this project, the solar power energy plants, based on net metering, would be installed at 970 rural water supply schemes, covering 1,508 villages with a cumulative capacity of 8.698 MW.

Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said the government is working to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He said this project aims to ensure the financial sustainability of water supply schemes and successful operation and management of rural water supply schemes by gram panchayat water supply committees by reducing the burden of electricity charges.

Additionally, this will also lead to an increase in the usage of clean energy and environment sustainability.

--IANS

vg/vd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Punjab

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 21:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.