What is India Stack?
The next generation of devices and products, like India Stack, are being designed in India. But ever wondered what exactly is India Stack? Here's an insight into this platform
Topics
futurisitic technology | Blockchain Technology | technology industry
https://mybs.in/2b2Fd0J
Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar last week said that the next generation of devices and products, like India Stack, are being architected and designed in India. But ever wondered what exactly is India Stack? In our next report, we offer an insight into this platform and how will it help India achieve its ambitious digital transformation
