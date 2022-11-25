Sisodia says AAP leader's death cannot be linked with denial of ticket

JUST IN
Manish Sisodia says it's wrong to allege Sandeep Bhardwaj took his life because he was denied ticket by AAP to contest in MCD polls

Manish Sisodia | AAP government | Delhi

ANI  General News 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish
Manish Sisodia

A day after Aam Aadmi Party leader Sandeep Bhardwaj's body was found hanging at his residence in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said it was wrong to allege the AAP leader took his life as he was denied a party ticket to contest the upcoming MCD polls.

Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged that Bhardwaj did not die by suicide but he was murdered.Addressing a press conference here today, the Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia said, "This is very sad. Sandeep ji was close to me too. He used to play a very important role in the trade wing. You cannot connect the death with ticket, it's wrong."

Sisodia was responding to a question that the AAP leader Bharadwaj committed suicide because he was denied ticket to contest the municipal corporation elections.

AAP's trade wing secretary was found dead at his Rajouri Garden residence on Thursday, police said.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari today alleged that Bhardwaj did not die by suicide.

"I believe it is not suicide but murder. Sandeep Bhardwaj was assured ticket. Evidence doesn't make it look like suicide. It's also coming to the knowledge that a ticket for that seat was sold. Abetting suicide is also like murder. AAP chief and leadership have committed sin," said Tiwari.Bhardwaj was taken to "Kukreja hospital" by one of his friends, Delhi Police said.

Delhi Police said that a PCR call was received from Kukreja Hospital, Rajouri Garden at 4.40 pm yesterday about 55 year-old Sandeep Bhardwaj being brought dead due to hanging at his residence.

A crime team reached the spot of the crime and inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were initiated.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday expressed grief over Bhardwaj's death and offered his condolences.

"Extremely saddened by the sudden death of Aam Aadmi Party worker Sandeep Bhardwaj in Delhi. May God give his soul a place at his holy feet. My condolences to his family members in this hour of grief and the entire party stands with the family members of Sandeep ji in this difficult time," tweeted CM Kejriwal.

The polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4.

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 12:00 IST

