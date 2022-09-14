What is the National List of Essential Medicines?

.

National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) - a government regulatory agency that controls the prices of in India - comes out with a list every three years. Through the National List of Essential or NLEM, the regulator fixes a cap on the prices of essential so that they are affordable and widely available to everyone.

When was first released in India?

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released the first in 1996. It contained 279 medicines. The subsequent revised list came in 2003 which had 354 medicines. In 2011, the list was again revised and had 348 medicines. In 2015, the last time the list was revised, it contained 851 medicines. It was decided that it would be revised every three years.

And on Tuesday, the government came out with a fresh list. It added 34 and removed 26 from the . Several antibiotics, anti-diabetes and anti-infectives have been included in the list.

How are medicines included in the NLEM?

Several factors are looked at before including a drug in the NLEM. According to the regulations, the drug must be critical and essential for curing a disease.

Also, disease burden is considered an essential factor. At one point, TB might be more important to tackle. At the next moment, another disease like Covid-19 may become more important.

Efficacy and Safety