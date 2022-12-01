PM Modi greets Nagaland on statehood day, says proud of state's culture

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Nagaland on its statehood day, and said India takes great pride in the state's culture.
The northeastern state of Nagaland bordering Myanmar became a separate state in 1963.
"Best wishes to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the culture of Nagaland, which emphasises on courage, hardwork and living in harmony with nature. I pray for the continuous success of Nagaland in the years to come," Modi tweeted.
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 09:05 IST
