Business Standard

PM Modi greets Nagaland on statehood day, says proud of state's culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Nagaland on its statehood day and said India takes great pride in the state's culture

Nagaland | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Nagaland on its statehood day, and said India takes great pride in the state's culture.

The northeastern state of Nagaland bordering Myanmar became a separate state in 1963.

"Best wishes to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the culture of Nagaland, which emphasises on courage, hardwork and living in harmony with nature. I pray for the continuous success of Nagaland in the years to come," Modi tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Nagaland

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 09:05 IST

