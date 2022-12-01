MP govt to form new committee for implementation of Uniform Civil Code

-
The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh announced on Thursday that a committee will be formed for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state.
Some other BJP-ruled states including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have made similar announcements in the recent months.
Time has come for the implementation of the Common (Uniform) Civil Code in India," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at a function here. "Why does a man marry more than once? Why there are two sets of (personal) laws in one country? I am going to form a committee," he said.
The function had been organised to create awareness about the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act which came into effect in the state last month. Some "notorious men" marry tribal women to usurp their property and such men will be prosecuted under PESA, Chouhan added.
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 23:06 IST
