JUST IN
You are here: Home » Defence » News
Business Standard

How BECA with US can help India in 'another Balakot'; keep an eye on China

The in-person talks between India and the United States is taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh

Topics
US India relations  | US Defence Secretary | India China border row

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

Jaishankar, Pompeo, India, US

The in-person talks between India and the United States is taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. And the Trump administration's growing friction with Beijing over trade tariff and the Chinese military's offensive manoeuvres in the South China Sea.

Listen to the podcast to know about India and US' fast expanding strategic ties

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 27 2020. 13:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY