INS Kavaratti in pics: A combat-ready ship to take on hostile submarines

INS Kavaratti joins Indian Navy
Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette “INS Kavaratti” commissioned into Indian Navy by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. The ship will be commissioned into the Navy as a combat-ready platform as the ship has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard.
It is last of the 4 indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes
The ship was designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design (DND), and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata,
The ship portrays Navy's growing capability in becoming self-reliant through indigenization
The Navy said the ship's weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nation's growing capability in this niche area."The ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding," it said.
Capabilities
It has state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of "detecting and prosecuting" submarines. In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.
How the name was derived
Kavaratti takes her name from erstwhile INS Kavaratti which was an Arnala-class missile corvette.The older Kavarattiis known for her operation in support of Bangladesh's liberation in 1971.