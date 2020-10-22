JUST IN
You are here: Home » Defence » News

INS Kavaratti: Why time, cost overruns are endemic to warship projects
Business Standard

INS Kavaratti in pics: A combat-ready ship to take on hostile submarines

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane commissioned the last of four indigenously built anti-submarine warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes 'INS Kavaratti' into the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Topics
Indian Navy | Naval Warship | Ministry of Defence

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

INS Kavaratti joins Indian Navy

INS Kavaratti joins Indian Navy
1 / 5
 

Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette “INS Kavaratti” commissioned into Indian Navy by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. The ship will be commissioned into the Navy as a combat-ready platform as the ship has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard.          

It is last of the 4 indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes

It is last of the 4 indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes
2 / 5
 

The ship was designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design (DND), and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata,                      

The ship portrays Navy's growing capability in becoming self-reliant through indigenization

The ship portrays Navy's growing capability in becoming self-reliant through indigenization
3 / 5
 

The Navy said the ship's weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nation's growing capability in this niche area."The ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding," it said.

Capabilities

Capabilities
4 / 5
 

It has state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of "detecting and prosecuting" submarines. In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.  

How the name was derived

How the name was derived
5 / 5
 

Kavaratti takes her name from erstwhile INS Kavaratti which was an Arnala-class missile corvette.The older Kavarattiis known for her operation in support of Bangladesh's liberation in 1971.


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 22 2020. 12:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY