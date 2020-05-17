Deep Dive with AKB: Govt's Rs 20-trn package to fight Covid-19 slump

Prime Minister Narendra #Modi on May 13 announced a Rs 20-trillion package, worth nearly 10% of India’s GDP, to boost the economy amid a slowdown made worse by the pandemic.



The PM also emphasised the opportunities that lay in this crisis and called for India to work towards becoming ‘atma-nirbhar’, or self-reliant, and being “vocal about local”.

A day later, in the first of a series of briefings to detail the economic package, Finance Minister announced a slew of measures to boost the country’s #MSME sector, besides other steps to spur demand.

How large Modi’s economic package really is? From where will the govt get the money to finance it? What did the PM really imply when he spoke of ‘Atma-nirbhar’ Bharat?



