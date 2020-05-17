JUST IN
Deep Dive with AKB: Govt's Rs 20-trn package to fight Covid-19 slump

How large Modi's economic package really is? From where will the govt get the money to finance it? Let's take a Deep Dive with AKB to understand

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra #Modi on May 13 announced a Rs 20-trillion package, worth nearly 10% of India’s GDP, to boost the economy amid a slowdown made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

The PM also emphasised the opportunities that lay in this crisis and called for India to work towards becoming ‘atma-nirbhar’, or self-reliant, and being “vocal about local”.

A day later, in the first of a series of briefings to detail the economic package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to boost the country’s #MSME sector, besides other steps to spur demand.

How large Modi’s economic package really is? From where will the govt get the money to finance it? What did the PM really imply when he spoke of ‘Atma-nirbhar’ Bharat?


Let’s take DeepDiveWithAKB to understand.
First Published: Sun, May 17 2020. 16:13 IST

