Deep Dive with AKB: Govt's Rs 20-trn package to fight Covid-19 slump

-
ALSO READ
Deep Dive with AKB - How Coronavirus may spoil Budget 2020 maths
Deep Dive with AKB - Coronavirus crisis and govt response
Tax break to provident fund: What stimulus has for you and economy
PM meets Shah, Sitharaman for second stimulus package as lockdown continues
FM targeted liquidity issues; sustained upturn in market will take time
-
Prime Minister Narendra #Modi on May 13 announced a Rs 20-trillion package, worth nearly 10% of India’s GDP, to boost the economy amid a slowdown made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.
The PM also emphasised the opportunities that lay in this crisis and called for India to work towards becoming ‘atma-nirbhar’, or self-reliant, and being “vocal about local”.
A day later, in the first of a series of briefings to detail the economic package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to boost the country’s #MSME sector, besides other steps to spur demand.
How large Modi’s economic package really is? From where will the govt get the money to finance it? What did the PM really imply when he spoke of ‘Atma-nirbhar’ Bharat?
Let’s take DeepDiveWithAKB to understand.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU