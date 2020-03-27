Deep Dive with AKB - How Coronavirus may spoil Budget 2020 maths

-
-
On 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day national lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. With people staying indoors and only essential services being allowed, economic activity in the country has taken a major hit. Worse, this has come at a time when India was already battling with an economic slowdown. When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented her Budget for FY21 on February 1, 2020, the impact of Covid-19 in India was limited.
What impact will the coronavirus crisis have on India's Budget?
In this episode of DeepDiveWithAKB, Business Standard Editorial Director A K Bhattacharya examines if the numbers assumed in Budget 2020 are still relevant.
