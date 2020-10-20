Privatisation a difficult choice for govt: Exit from PSBs roadmap explained

Though the issue of public sector bank (PSB) reforms has been under discussion for several years, not much has moved on the ground. Recent reports have suggested a possible divestment of majority stakes in few PSBs that were left out of consolidation exercise last year. A top government source said there had been intense discussion among the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the finance ministry, and the RBI on what level of stake should be retained.

In this podcast, Business Standard's Subhomoy Bhattacharjee explains why the Centre again discussing the topic of government owned bank privatisation, a road map for the future about these banks and more

Tune in to know more