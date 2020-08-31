Q1 GDP numbers just first instalment of a bad news story on economy

One way of assessing the extent of an unprecedented 24 per cent contraction of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the April-June quarter of 2020 is to note that only two of its constituents managed to stay in positive territory in that period. Everything else collapsed.

Agriculture, riding on a healthy rabi output, grew by 3.4 per cent, higher than the 3 per cent increase recorded in the same period of 2019. And government consumption expenditure grew by over 16 per cent in the first quarter of 2020-21, much higher than the 6 per cent growth seen in the same period a ...