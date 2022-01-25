PwC's Ranen Banerjee on Budget expectations for MSMEs and more

-
Q1: Most MSMEs did not get time to stabilize after GST, demonetisation. Since the pandemic came right after those two big events, what should this Budget do for the revival of MSMEs? Ans:
- Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme should be extended for six months more
- Budget should empower credit managers of banks with the discretion of relaxing the credit norms for MSMEs for three to six months
- Ombudsman-like helpline for MSMEs get redressed when bank managers are not willing to grant credit
- Set aside a fund to pay the dues to the operational creditors of MSMEs brought under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code between FY21-22 to FY22-23, by the government
What can the Budget do to boost demand, increase cash in hands of people? Ans:
- Govt can hike allocation in NREGA
- Direct cash transfer to households at the bottom of the income pyramid
- Tax sops for people below income of Rs 10 lakh per year
- Govt could provide for special GST compensation which can be conditional on rationalisation of some GST rates by the GST Council
- Revenue receipts of the govt are likely to exceed Budget estimates by almost Rs 6.4 trillion
- Total revenue, after adjusting the disinvestment shortfall, is likely to exceed the Budget estimate by around Rs 5 trillion in this fiscal
- FM should use the excess revenue to clean up the balance sheet of the govt in the last quarter and infuse additional capital to the public sector banks
- Fiscal deficit for FY23 could be pegged at around 6.2% of the GDP and revenues are realised, it will give the govt additional spending headroom of about Rs 7.6 trillion during the period
