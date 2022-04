Tata Steel's TV Narendran on why current crisis won't derail growth

Q: What is your assessment for FY23 at a time of volatile commodity prices and disruption in supply chain?

>Corporates should bring in resilience and agility in the way they work



> toned down the growth forecast a bit, but overall sentiment among corporates is positive>CII’s 7.5 to 8% growth estimate makes India one of the fastest growing large economies>Corporates keen to spend more capex and hire more people than they did in the past>The existing headwinds are not expected to derail the growth trajectory of India IncAns:>Some of the input cost increase will be passed on to the consumers>Many corporates exploring export markets to absorb some of the inflationary pressures>There will be margin compression, but that won’t translate into losses>High commodity prices are encouraging companies in the commodity space to invest more>Govt’s focus on infrastructure spending will sort out supply-chain issues>With contact sectors (like hospitality and tourism) coming back, household incomes will stabiliseAns:>Sectors that announced their capex programme will continue to spend>Sectors that have announced capex are mining, chemicals, electronics manufacturing, warehousing etc>Investments will continue in newer areas like climate economy and renewable energy>A lot of investment is happening in airport privatisation and ports because volumes are going upAns:>Employment situation has been tough for many, like migrant workers and women>Data reveals employment in agriculture has gone up. This is because agriculture has had strong growth>While we are obsessed with education, there needs to be a greater obsession with skilling>Government should ensure more sector-specific upskilling of the workforce>Private sector should also do more towards skill development of workforce>Private sector needs to work through its contractors to drive that ecosystem>To bridge that talent gap, the private sector and the government need to work together