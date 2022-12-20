What changed at last week's GST Council meeting?
In its latest meeting, the GST Council approved the decriminalisation of certain offenses and clarified the tax provisions on a number of items. What were the key decisions taken at the meeting?
In its meeting on Saturday, the GST Council approved the decriminalisation of certain offenses and clarified the tax provisions on a number of items, including sport utility vehicles. However, the Council ran out of time and about half its agenda, including setting up a GST Appellate Tribunal, was left undiscussed. So, what were the key decisions taken at the meeting and what’s going to be their impact? This podcast brings you the answers.
