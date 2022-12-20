JUST IN
India public cloud service market to be worth $13 bn by 2026: Report
Carbon credit market: Why power ministry is best suited to run this project
Jammu & Kashmir tops scheme to assist microenterprises, shows govt data
Top Headlines: Manufacturing firms shine, defence exports treble, and more
Non-crop sector pulls the farm sector gross value added in Q2 of FY23
India to receive record remittances but experts worry CAD will still widen
Centre set to offer wheat to millers, biscuit makers to tame prices: Report
Regulators should be nimble-footed, should take decision fast: Gadkari
Subscriber base dipped to 11.7 mn in Oct after VIL customer loss: Trai
Gadkari wants surety bond insurance, not bank guarantee for infra projects
Business Standard

What changed at last week's GST Council meeting?

In its latest meeting, the GST Council approved the decriminalisation of certain offenses and clarified the tax provisions on a number of items. What were the key decisions taken at the meeting?

Topics
GST council meeting | GST | tax provisions

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman, GST

In its meeting on Saturday, the GST Council approved the decriminalisation of certain offenses and clarified the tax provisions on a number of items, including sport utility vehicles. However, the Council ran out of time and about half its agenda, including setting up a GST Appellate Tribunal, was left undiscussed. So, what were the key decisions taken at the meeting and what’s going to be their impact? This podcast brings you the answers.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 13:36 IST
